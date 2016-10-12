Prayers Up: Boxer Adrien Broner Has Been Posting Alarming Messages On Social Media

Professional boxer Adrien Broner appears to be in a very dark place today, after posting a series of messages on social media indicating that he planned to commit suicide.
Earlier today, Broner posted an alarming message on Instagram: “3PM I’m doing it I’m sorry to my family and friends but I don’t want to be here no more this s**t too much.” Hours later, he shared a photo of a handgun on Instagram with the caption, “I’m going home I love y’all.’”
A third post seemed to count down the minutes until he inflicted harm upon himself:
Thankfully, it appears that Broner got some help — or an intervention — and is safe from harm. His fiancée Arie Nicole posted a message to Snapchat confirming that he’s OK:
1. Lady Gaga once told Billboard about her depression, “I’ve suffered through depression and anxiety my entire life. I just want these kids to know that this modern thing, where everyone is feeling shallow and less connected? That’s not human."
2. Adele once admitted that anxiety attacks keep her from playing large festivals and arenas.
3. Jennifer Lawrence once revealed that she suffered from social anxiety as soon as she started school.
4. Kid Cudi checked himself into rehab in October for depression and suicidal thoughts.
5. After a stint in rehab for anorexia, bulimia, and cutting, Demi Lovato discovered that she was manic depressive/bipolar. She told People, "I feel like I am in control now, where for my whole life, I wasn’t in control."
6. Kanye West reportedly felt suicidal after the death of his mother in 2007.
7. Zayn Malik's anxiety is often so crippling, it's caused him to cancel shows.
8. Britney Spears knows a thing or two about social anxiety, saying, "I'm not good in large groups, I just make everything awkward."
9. The Rock talked to Oprah about his depression, saying, "I wish I had someone at that time who could just pull me aside and say, 'Hey, it's gonna be okay. It'll be okay.'"
10. Kerry Washington once spoke about her depression and unhealthy relationship with food and exercise in college, saying, "I think it’s really important to take the stigma away from mental health."
