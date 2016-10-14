Ann Coulter Proved That You Never Win When Coming For Beyoncé

For some reason, super conservative republicans have been trying to use Beyoncé lyrics to defend Donald Trump‘s latest inappropriate comments about women.

Ann Coulter was the latest culprit to try to come for the queen, but it backfired in a major way. In an attempt to prove that Beyonce’s lyrics were just as vulgar as the Republican nominee’s, the conservative pundit tweeted:

Beyonce, cited by Michelle Obama as role model for her daughters, sings about "pussy curvalicious, served delicious." Oh my. I just fainted. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) October 14, 2016

The only problem with Coulter’s tweet, besides the fact that the Beyhive came swarming, those lyrics were from Nicki Minaj‘s verse on Bey’s Flawless (Remix) in 2014. Miss Coulter definitely reached for the stars with that tweet.

She’ll surely experience the wrath of social media after this.

