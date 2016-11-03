Watch: Black Celebrities Join Forces To Discuss The Importance Of Voting

It’s always great when a bunch of celebrities come together for a cause.

Black Hollywood united to launch a Public Service Announcement urging people of color to go out and vote on November 8th via the newly formed organization, Artistic Alliance For Justice. The powerful PSA was created by producers Steven Jones and Kendrick Sampson to both inform and educate people of color on voter suppression tactics most frequently used to deter their voices from being heard on Election Day, while providing concrete solutions on how to prevail against said tactics.

Stars in the video include Meagan Good, Cedric The Entertainer, Tisha Campbell Martin and many more. These celebs are using their voice to “amplify initiatives that invoke positive social and political change underneath their new organization AAJ.” In the video, Russell Simmons perfectly describes the option to not vote during this upcoming election, saying, “Not voting is an endorsement of the candidate that you didn’t choose. The state of our nation is in your hands. Show up to the polls this November 8th!”

Check out the powerful PSA above.

