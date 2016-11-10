Exclusive: Amy Adams And Jeremy Renner Drop Knowledge & Talk ‘Arrival’

What ever you think of when you hear ‘alien takeover,’ think again. Arrival is your far-from-average science fiction thriller.

The story revolves around linguistics professor Louise Banks, played by the incredible Amy Adams, who leads an elite team of investigators when spaceships touch down in 12 locations around the world. As nations teeter on the verge of global war, Banks and her crew must race against time to find a way to communicate with the extraterrestrial visitors.

There’s a major theme throughout the film: words are weapons. Unfortunately, we live in a time — especially after Donald Trump has been elected president — where this film is so relevant.

We had the opportunity to speak with Adams and Jeremy Renner about Arrival, and to put it lightly, things got deep. Watch the video above, and be prepared to take notes. Adams and Renner dropped the truth. This film will leave you feeling some kind of way, we can promise you that.

Arrival hits theaters everywhere on Friday, November 11th.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: