WATCH: Trump & White Supremacists Speak Same Language, Scholar Says

In a recent interview, Chip Berlet, a writer and activist who has studied White supremacy for 40 years, told Pro-Publica he sees chilling parallels between the groups and President-elect Donald Trump.
“Even before the election I was saying that the rhetoric used by Trump was going to cause violence before and after the election,” he tells the nonprofit investigative news site. “That was easy to predict. It’s sociology 101. If you scapegoat a group from a high public place for long enough it’s inevitable that some people will act out on that belief and say, ‘If they’re so evil and they’re out to destroy America, why don’t we get them before they get us.‘”
Watch the video above to hear his chilling warning.
SOURCE: Pro-Publica | VIDEO CREDIT: Getty Images, NewsOne Now
SEE ALSO:
Homegrown Terror: The Most Dangerous Religious Extremists Hail From North & South Carolina – Not Syria
14 American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11 [PHOTOS]
14 photos Launch gallery
1. Las Vegas Shooter (2017)
Source:Getty
1 of 14
2. The D.C. Sniper
Source:Getty
2 of 14
3. Virginia Tech Shooting (2007)
Source:Getty
3 of 14
4. Pittsburgh Police Shootings (2009)
Source:Getty
4 of 14
5. Gabrielle Giffords Shooting (2011)
Source:Getty
5 of 14
6. Aurora Movie Theatre Shooting (2012)
Source:Getty
6 of 14
7. Wisconsin Sikh Temple Shooting (2012)
Source:Getty
7 of 14
8. Washington Navy Yard Shooting (2013)
Source:Getty
8 of 14
9. Blooming Grove Police Shooting (2014)
Source:Getty
9 of 14
10. Overland Park Jewish Community Center Shooting (2014)
Source:Getty
10 of 14
11. Las Vegas Police Ambush (2014)
Source:Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Getty Images
11 of 14
12. Umpqua Community College Shooting (2015)
Source:Getty
12 of 14
13. Charleston Church Shooting (2015)
Source:Getty
13 of 14
14. Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood Shooting (2015)
Source:Getty
14 of 14