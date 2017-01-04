Did The Game Molest His Alleged Sexual Assault Victim On Stage?

Late last year, The Game was ordered to pay Priscilla Rainey after she claimed he sexually assaulted her on set of his reality show back in 2015. After winning $7.1 million in the court case, Rainey spoke up and said it was “never about the money.” Now, after the rapper’s attempt to appeal the jury’s decision, new details have emerged.

In documents revealed by Bossip, we learn Game allegedly assaulted the young woman on stage in front of a crowd. The site writes, “Rainey asked a judge to nix The Game’s request for a new trial and for the millions in damages he’s on he hook for to be lowered because he said he didn’t get a fair trial.

In court docs filed on New Year’s Eve, Rainey said the jury was right in awarding the $7.1 million judgment against the rapper – who was born Jayceon Taylor – and said she was left devastated when he molested her on stage during an after-hours date at an Illinois club.

Rainey’s rebuttal to Game’s appeal reads in part: “First, she was literally up on a stage in front of a crowd when the Defendant sexually abused her. Second, the Defendant used his celebrity status to obtain the opportunity to abuse Ms. Rainey. And third, when Ms. Rainey chose to file suit to vindicate her interests at a time when she was in counseling trying to heal, the Defendant forced her to re-live the sexual assaults through his vicious social media attack on her.”

It continues, “The jury had before it evidence of highly reprehensible conduct, intentionally committed in the most humiliating and degrading way, and responded appropriately in rewarding punitive damages.”

A jury in federal civil court awarded Rainey $6 million in punitive damages, plus $1.1 million more in compensatory damages. What are your thoughts on The Game having to pay up?

SOURCE: Bossip