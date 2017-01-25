EXCLUSIVE: @Premadonna87 Husband Reveals The Real Reason It Took So Long To Marry Her [VIDEO]

Waist Gang CEO PreMadonna and her husband Buck are the newest couple to join hit reality show “Marriage Bootcamp” and she shares with Mz Shyneka how the show has helped her relationship.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
We also find out details about their new business ventures, plus her hubby reveals why it took so long to come up with a wedding date, that even Premadonna didn’t know!
Click the video to watch Part 1.
Mz. Shyneka & Friends [GALLERY]
19 photos Launch gallery
Mz. Shyneka & Friends [GALLERY]
1. Mz Shyneka with DJ KhaledSource:HotSpotAtl.com 1 of 19
2. Mz Shyneka With The Next 15 CastSource:Radio One Inc. 2 of 19
3. Mz Shyneka With Claudia JordanSource:Radio One Inc. 3 of 19
4. Mz Shyneka With Iggy AzaleaSource:Hot 1079 4 of 19
5. Mz Shyneka With TiaSource:Hot 1079 5 of 19
6. Mz Shyneka With Rick RossSource:iOne 6 of 19
7. Mz Shyneka With FizzSource:hot1079 7 of 19
8. Mz Shyneka With Yung JocSource:hot1079 8 of 19
9. Mz Shyneka With TISource:hot1079 9 of 19
10. Mz Shyneka With 2ChainzSource:hot1079 10 of 19
11. Mz Shyneka With NellySource:hot1079 11 of 19
12. Mz Shyneka With RihannaSource:hot1079 12 of 19
13. Mz ShynekaSource:hot1079 13 of 19
14. Mz Shyneka With DrakeSource:hot1079 14 of 19
15. Mz Shyneka With Erica Dixon & ScrappySource:hot1079 15 of 19
16. Mz Shyneka With Mona Scott YoungSource:hot1079 16 of 19
17. Mz Shyneka With BoBSource:hot1079 17 of 19
18. Mz ShynekaSource:hot1079 18 of 19
19. Mz ShynekaSource:hot1079 19 of 19
comments – Add Yours