EXCLUSIVE: @Premadonna87 Husband Reveals The Real Reason It Took So Long To Marry Her [VIDEO]

Waist Gang CEO PreMadonna and her husband Buck are the newest couple to join hit reality show “Marriage Bootcamp” and she shares with Mz Shyneka how the show has helped her relationship.

We also find out details about their new business ventures, plus her hubby reveals why it took so long to come up with a wedding date, that even Premadonna didn’t know!

Click the video to watch Part 1.