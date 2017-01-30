Non-Profit Spotlight: Daniel Bradley, Dreams Work, Inc.

Daniel Bradley is the CEO and Founder of Dreams Work, Inc. a non-profit organization focused to inform, enlighten, and expose youth to critical social issues facing their communities. Daniel currently works with the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation as the National Coordinator for the Black Youth Vote Black Male Initiative. Daniel has over 15 years of experience in community organizing, violence prevention, youth engagement strategies and social activism. He is an agent for societal change and lives by the creed “We must teach our children to dream with their eyes open. (espoused by the African American sociologist Dr. Harry Edwards).”

Mr. Bradley is actively involved in many programs – locally and nationally – that seek to serve under-privileged youth and families; helping improve their knowledge of how to reach the full-range of their potential. He has traveled extensively throughout the continental United States as well as to various areas of Britain and the Virgin Islands to facilitate training sessions in youth development strategies. For his passion and dedication to community activism and youth work, Daniel was recognized as a Prince George’s County Social Innovation Project Top 40 under 40 recipient in 2015.

