Non-Profit Spotlight: Will Rap 4 Food, Inc.

Will Rap 4 Food, Inc. is a non-profit charity organization whose mission is to shed positive light on the Hip Hop community by empowering, educating, and unifying artists and supporters to raise awareness and contributions in the fight against hunger of the mind, body, and spirit.

Will Rap 4 Food, Inc. seeks to accomplish its mission via grassroots initiatives to include word-of-mouth, social networks, underground art and media, live community performances and benefit concerts, and impromptu acts of charity.

The organization was founded by Calvin “Pro’Verb” Roberson. Melissa Kim is the current COO of the organization. For more about the organization and their work in the DMV area, visit: http://www.willrap4food.org/

