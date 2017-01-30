News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

AM BUZZ: Mariah Carey’s Previews New Song About Breakup; Kim Kardashian’s Jewelry Destroyed & More…

Mimi breaks down about her heartbreak in new song.

12 hours ago

Staff
Leave a comment

Mariah Carey’s Previews New Song About Breakup

New Year's Eve 2017 In Times Square

Source: Noam Galai / Getty


Divalicious songstress Mariah Carey is back with new music, and this time she’s spilling her heart about her breakup with billionaire fiancé James Packer.

The R&B vocalist debuted a preview of the song on her Instagram.

The track, which features a sample of Donell Jones’ classic break up song, ‘Where I Wanna Be,’ definitely works through some of Mimi’s heartbreak.

“Ever since the tour wrapped I took some time just to process my feelings and I started writing a song to express what I’ve been going through,” Mariah explained on Sunday’s episode of Mariah’s World. “And if you’re not getting the love that you need from someone that you’re supposed to be in a real relationship with, then why remain in that situation?”

Take a look:

‪#IDONT‬

A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

UP NEXT: Robbers Allegedly Destroyed Kim Kardashian’s Jewelry

1 2Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos