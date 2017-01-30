AM BUZZ: Mariah Carey’s Previews New Song About Breakup; Kim Kardashian’s Jewelry Destroyed & More…

Mariah Carey’s Previews New Song About Breakup
Divalicious songstress Mariah Carey is back with new music, and this time she’s spilling her heart about her breakup with billionaire fiancé James Packer.
The R&B vocalist debuted a preview of the song on her Instagram.
The track, which features a sample of Donell Jones’ classic break up song, ‘Where I Wanna Be,’ definitely works through some of Mimi’s heartbreak.
“Ever since the tour wrapped I took some time just to process my feelings and I started writing a song to express what I’ve been going through,” Mariah explained on Sunday’s episode of Mariah’s World. “And if you’re not getting the love that you need from someone that you’re supposed to be in a real relationship with, then why remain in that situation?”
Take a look:
