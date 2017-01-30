Lifestyle
One Thief Explains How Kim Kardashian’s Jewelry Was Sold After Paris Robbery

She's probably not getting anything back...

20 hours ago

Staff
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - January 17, 2017

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty


Kim Kardashian was robbed for over $10 million in cash and jewelry back in October. Unfortunately for her, most of what was taken can never be returned, according to one of the thieves in the highly publicized heist.

TMZ explains:

“Paris law enforcement confirms to TMZ … one of the thieves in the October robbery confessed everything but the ring was melted down … because the robbers felt they’d be caught trying to sell the pieces.

According to Le Monde newspaper, the melted down bling was worth somewhere between $26k and $30k. Pretty shocking since the value of the melted down jewelry was $1.6 million.”



Source: Raymond Hall / Getty


Apparently, her coveted $4 million ring from husband Kanye West is “still intact,” but authorities tell TMZ they probably won’t be able to find it. “Police believe it went almost immediately to the Belgium black market,” the site reports.

As for Kim, she no longer seems worried. This morning, she was spotted showing off her new figure on Snapchat, alongside little sis Khloe. “You guys, don’t I look so skinny today?” she said in a video that she captioned, “Skinny Bitches.” See below:

