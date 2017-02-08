The DMV
Home > The DMV

Local Spotlight: Meet Baltimore Comedian Khairy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

23 hours ago

Staff
Leave a comment


 

There’s a new funny guy budding in Baltimore and he goes by the name of Khairy the Comedian. In the video up top, Khairy runs down how he got his start, who he looks up to and what his first show was like.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For more info on his upcoming shows, follow him on Twitter and Instagram @OMG_ItsKhairy!

ALSO TRENDING:

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!


The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME

20 photos Launch gallery

The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME

Continue reading The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME

The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME

comedian , Khair

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos