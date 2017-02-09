The DMV
Baltimore Has More Than A Murder A Day So Far In 2017

21 hours ago

Staff
Baltimore has more than a murder a day so far in 2017 and the city’s crime fighting strategy is not working according to Mayor Pugh. Her administration is currently searching for solutions.

“This strategy that we have in place is not working to the extent we need it to,” Pugh said.

Forty-two people have been killed with more than 112 shot in the first 39 days of 2017.

The homicides have exceeded the pace set in 2015, the deadliest year in city history per capita, with 344 murders.

Baltimore’s violence stands out among big U.S. cities.


