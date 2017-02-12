Department Of Education Misspells W.E.B. Du Bois’ Name On Twitter

The errors didn’t stop there. There was also a misspelling in the apology that the department issued.

The U.S. Department of Education had a few spelling mishaps on Twitter early Sunday morning while trying to pay homage to W.E.B. Du Bois. According to the Washington Post, the department tweeted one of the civil rights activist’s quotes and misspelled his name. The errors didn’t stop there. Hours later, the department issued an apology that featured yet another misspelling.

At 8:45 on Sunday morning, the department’s official Twitter account misspelled the name of W.E.B. Du Bois, a black sociologist, historian, civil rights activist and co-founder of the NAACP, the oldest civil rights organization in the United States. Du Bois was misspelled as DeBois — an error that might be understandable from a young student, but the U.S. Education Department?

Hours after the tweet was posted — and after the error was lampooned by a number of people on Twitter, it was corrected, with an apology:

Post updated – our deepest apologizes for the earlier typo. — US Dept of Education (@usedgov) February 12, 2017

The department fixed that tweet quickly, changing “apologizes” for “apologies.”

Several people took to Twitter to call out the Education Department on their errors.

SOURCE: Washington Post

