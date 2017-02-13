93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30: Yasmine Arrington

Job Title: Founder & CEO of ScholarCHIPS

Organization/Groups: Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.

Why was Yasmine Nominated:

Being the daughter of an incarcerated parent, Yasmine founded ScholarCHIPS, a non-profit dedicated to raising college scholarships and providing mentoring for children of incarcerated parents. She has raised ~$80K in scholarship money since she started in 2010 and has awarded 23 recipients, 5 of which is the scholarship’s first set of graduates. She received her BS from Elon University and is currently studying Theology at Howard University. Yasmine is the most positive, upbeat person I have ever encountered and her heart is pure and full with the commitment to serve.