Two-Year-Old Chicago Boy Killed In Gang Hit, Cops Say

A two-year-old boy was tragically killed in Chicago Tuesday afternoon in what police called a suspected gang-related shooting amid ongoing gun violence in the embattled city, reports USA Today.

A two-year-old boy and 25-year-old man were killed — and a pregnant woman was wounded — on Tuesday in what authorities suspect was a gang-related shooting, according to Chicago Police.

No one is in custody for the shooting, which occurred around 1:30 p.m. local time on the city’s West Side, police said. Police said the adult male victim was a known gang member. The man and the boy, as well as a 20-year-old woman, were shot while sitting in their car, police said. The woman was described by police as the boy’s aunt, and the man’s girlfriend. She was wounded in the stomach, and was listed in fair condition. Paramedics were able to revive the boy when they arrived at the scene, but he died from his injuries shortly after.

The tragic shooting occurred in the midst of a bloody surge of violence in the nation’s third largest city, which has raised the ire of President [Donald] Trump. The city recorded more than 760 murders and 4,300 shooting victims last year. This year is off to a nearly equally grim start, with more than 60 murders and 300 shooting victims, according to police data…The death of the toddler marks the third time in the last several days that a child in Chicago has been a victim of the ongoing violence.

In related news, Dr. Selwyn Rogers, the lead doctor at University of Chicago’s new trauma center which is scheduled to be completed early next year, plans to use the medical facility to address the city’s soaring gun violence, reports CBS Chicago.

