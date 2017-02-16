Everything We Know About Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 Show

Bella Ramalho

Kanye West debuted his Yeezy Season 5 fashion collection during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday at Pier 59 Studios. While the rumored Drake collaboration did not take place, the show was 100% vintage Yeezy. The show began with a projected image of models on a screen before actual models walked the darkened runway. The show was soundtracked by The-Dream — actually, the only track he played was his cover of J. Holiday’s “Bed” on repeat the whole time.

Yeezy Season 5 pic.twitter.com/p5zp8bNPzG — Aria Hughes (@ariahughes) February 15, 2017

Streetstyle de Luxe @yeezy #nyfw17 #ellegermany #kathrinseidel A post shared by ELLE Germany (@ellegermany) on Feb 15, 2017 at 12:39pm PST

Much of the show’s influence came from Kayne’s adopted home of the Los Angeles suburbs, as some of the clothing had words like “Calabasas,” “Mulholland,” and “Lost Hills” printed on it.

It's a #yeezyseasn5 fashion video full of LA map points: Calabasas, Lost Hills, more – and damn cool sneakers #NYFW pic.twitter.com/3YFzGCcFlp — @Booth (@Booth) February 15, 2017

West also made another attempt to distance himself from his previous support of Donald Trump, by featuring model Halima Aden wearing a traditional hijab.

Amazing that Kanye West had a hijabi walk in his show @kinglimaa 😍😍 #yeezyseason5 #yeezy #kanyewest #nyfw #fashion #newyork #halimaaden A post shared by Hayati Magazine – حياتي (@hayatimagazine) on Feb 15, 2017 at 2:31pm PST

As expected, the show was star-packed, with celebrities including Lala Anthony, Pusha T, Rich The Kid, Fabolous, and of course Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian sitting front row.

Whatever or whoever we were talking about must have been good @haileybaldwin 😂😂Yeezy fashion show was 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ySpOe6dnsA — LA LA (@lala) February 15, 2017

For those who wanted the close up 👀…congrats Ye ! #YeezySeason5 A post shared by Pusha T (@kingpush) on Feb 15, 2017 at 1:50pm PST

papermagazine: PAPER Editorial Director @askmrmickey hanging out backstage at Yeezy Season 5 with @kimkardashian and @kyliejenner 🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/9e9NgRlHYO — Kylie Jenner Updates (@KYLIEUPDATING) February 15, 2017

Yea that boy did it again #bkway A post shared by RICH THE KID (@richthekid) on Feb 15, 2017 at 12:54pm PST

#annawintour all shades off!! 👅#yeezyseaon5 A post shared by noir pride (@noir__pride) on Feb 15, 2017 at 3:55pm PST

#kanyewest x #teyanataylor #yeezyseason5 #celebrityxo A post shared by {New Account} … CelebrityXO (@theofficialcelebrityxo___) on Feb 15, 2017 at 4:07pm PST

Wonder how the critics will weigh in this year after last year’s disastrous reviews of Szn 4.

SOURCE: Pitchfork

