Everything We Know About Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 Show

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Everything We Know About Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 Show

It was an homage to the 'burbs.

13 hours ago

Bella Ramalho
Leave a comment

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 14, 2017

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty


 

Kanye West debuted his Yeezy Season 5 fashion collection during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday at Pier 59 Studios. While the rumored Drake collaboration did not take place, the show was 100% vintage Yeezy. The show began with a projected image of models on a screen before actual models walked the darkened runway. The show was soundtracked by The-Dream — actually, the only track he played was his cover of J. Holiday’s “Bed” on repeat the whole time.

Streetstyle de Luxe @yeezy #nyfw17 #ellegermany #kathrinseidel

A post shared by ELLE Germany (@ellegermany) on

 

Much of the show’s influence came from Kayne’s adopted home of the Los Angeles suburbs, as some of the clothing had words like “Calabasas,” “Mulholland,” and “Lost Hills” printed on it.

West also made another attempt to distance himself from his previous support of Donald Trump, by featuring model Halima Aden wearing a traditional hijab.

Amazing that Kanye West had a hijabi walk in his show @kinglimaa 😍😍 #yeezyseason5 #yeezy #kanyewest #nyfw #fashion #newyork #halimaaden

A post shared by Hayati Magazine – حياتي (@hayatimagazine) on

As expected, the show was star-packed, with celebrities including Lala AnthonyPusha TRich The KidFabolous, and of course Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian sitting front row.

For those who wanted the close up 👀…congrats Ye ! #YeezySeason5

A post shared by Pusha T (@kingpush) on

Yea that boy did it again #bkway

A post shared by RICH THE KID (@richthekid) on

#annawintour all shades off!! 👅#yeezyseaon5

A post shared by noir pride (@noir__pride) on

#kanyewest x #teyanataylor #yeezyseason5 #celebrityxo

A post shared by {New Account} … CelebrityXO (@theofficialcelebrityxo___) on

Wonder how the critics will weigh in this year after last year’s disastrous reviews of Szn 4.

SOURCE: Pitchfork 

Drake , kanye west , kim kardashian , Lala Anthony , Yeezy

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos