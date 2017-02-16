Everything We Know About Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 Show

Kanye West debuted his Yeezy Season 5 fashion collection during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday at Pier 59 Studios. While the rumored Drake collaboration did not take place, the show was 100% vintage Yeezy. The show began with a projected image of models on a screen before actual models walked the darkened runway. The show was soundtracked by The-Dream — actually, the only track he played was his cover of J. Holiday’s “Bed” on repeat the whole time.
Much of the show’s influence came from Kayne’s adopted home of the Los Angeles suburbs, as some of the clothing had words like “Calabasas,” “Mulholland,” and “Lost Hills” printed on it.
West also made another attempt to distance himself from his previous support of Donald Trump, by featuring model Halima Aden wearing a traditional hijab.
As expected, the show was star-packed, with celebrities including Lala Anthony, Pusha T, Rich The Kid, Fabolous, and of course Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian sitting front row.
Wonder how the critics will weigh in this year after last year’s disastrous reviews of Szn 4.
SOURCE: Pitchfork