Conor McGregor’s Comments About Khloé Kardashian’s ‘Big Fat A**’ Are Not Okay

This month, the UFC star graced the cover of GQ Style Magazine and opened up about everything from his feelings about Donald Trump, to his very creepy fascination for Khloe Kardashian.

McGregor saw plenty of people protesting Trump while he was in NYC last year for UFC 205, during which he became the first fighter in UFC history to hold two world titles at the same time.

He told the mag, “I feel like you’re in charge of your own situation. When you start blaming others for your situation, like I see all these people screaming at these politicians and I was like, ‘It’s the wrong mindset!’ It’s you gotta do it. You’re in control of yourself. People like to blame others. I think a person should just look at their own situation, look around them, find out what they wish to do, and seek and go and do that. And that’s it … Like all these fighters: ‘This union is gonna save us!’ What do you mean, it’s gonna save you, exactly? … I just think it’s a crazy thing to spend energy on … standing on a [expletive] picket … I don’t know.”

As for Khloe Kardashian, the UFC fighter says he’s fascinated with the reality star’s “big fat ass” and says he really wants to see it in person, saying, “Maybe I’ll search for Khloe’s big fat a—she’s been floating around Malibu.” When asked if he admired the Kardashian sisters, Conor said, “Admire? Never. What’s the saying? Never put the p*ssy on a pedestal, my friend. I just want to see it. I want to see them. Just see what the big fat a**** on them look like.”

Gross.

Check out what else the cover star of GQ Style’s Spring edition had to say when it hits newsstands on February 21.