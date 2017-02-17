Watch Mr. Probz’s Provocative New Video For ‘Till You’re Loved’

If you’ve never heard of Mr. Probz before, now is a good time to jump on the bandwagon. The Dutch singer-actor is a sensation all over Europe and starting to gain a following in the U.S. thanks to his club-ready bangers and soulful ballads.

In 2014, a Robin Schulz remix of his hit “Waves” cracked our Billboard top ten, and the following year, 50 Cent put him on his single “Twisted.” Now, Probz is back with a new single “Till You’re Loved” — accompanied by a provocative video inspired by Blade Runner and Westworld — exclusively on Global Grind.

Talking about the single, Mr. Probz says, “‘Till You’re Loved” is all about love, experiencing love and living when you feel that you are loved. The track, a feel good mid-tempo song, is set to have everyone falling in love once again with sultry vocal tones and soulful grooves! This is all possible in a truly chaotic world when universes truly align, which is beautifully captured in this Richard Paris Wilson-directed music video.”

Watch “Till You’re Loved” above.