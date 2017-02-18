Donald Glover Racks Up Another Major Film Project

Donald Glover has another major project under his belt.

The Atlanta star will star in the live action version of The Lion King as Simba, alongside the legendary James Earl Jones who will play Mustafa. The film is being directed by Jon Favreau, who did Jungle Book and Iron Man.

Mahershala and Donald Glover getting checks this year and I'm not even mad — Terrorick (@ShowTimeRick) February 18, 2017

DONALD GLOVER IS PLAYING SIMBA IN THE NEW LION KING MOVIE OMG THIS IS BIG — JuJu Smiles (@dswizzzlee) February 18, 2017

me: a live action lion king? wow disney needs to cool it with the remakes

them: donald glover is simba

me: i've already bought my tickets — gracie gomes (@viivalagracie) February 18, 2017

As reported The Hollywood Reporter, Favreau first met Glover at The Hollywood Reporter’s Conversation on Creativity event in December, where Favreau told Glover his son is a fan of the star’s music, which he performs under the name Childish Gambino.

“By the way, full disclosure: I see your face every day when I wake up my 15-year-old son because on his door is a portrait of you,” Favreau told the actor-musician.

In addition to this new project, Glover is set to star in Star Wars: A Rogue One Story and signed a production deal with FX. His highly successful comedy show, Atlanta, will return in 2018.

