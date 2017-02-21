Simon & Schuster Cancels Book From Right-Wing Speaker Milo Yiannopoulos Amid Pedophilia Scandal

Simon & Schuster canceled its book deal abruptly Monday with controversial right-wing speaker and Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos, reports USA Today.

Yiannopoulos’ book Dangerous was canceled abruptly Monday after Republican conservatives released clips of videos-with-audio in which he seemed to condone sex between men and boys.

In a terse statement released Monday afternoon, the right-wing provocateur’s publisher said: “After careful consideration, Simon & Schuster and its Threshold Editions imprint have canceled publication of Dangerous by Milo Yiannopoulos.” Minutes later, Yiannopoulos posted this on Facebook: “They canceled my book.”

Yiannopoulos’ provocative right-wing persona (he attacked feminists and trashed women who used birth control, to name a few of his views), helped get him a reported $250,000 book deal from Threshold Editions, a conservative imprint of Simon & Schuster, which was due to release Dangerous in June. The book stirred controversy and outrage from the get-go. When word of the deal came out late last year, it inspired critical tweets, threats to boycott S&S books and vows from some authors to find another publisher for their own books.

Racial justice group Color of Change also started a petition and ad campaign for the book deal cancellation.

Yiannopoulous, who is associated with White supremacy ideas, will hold a press conference in New York City on Tuesday, Feb. 21, according to a press release.

