93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30: Milea Pickett

Job Title: Librarian, DC Public Schools
Organization/Groups: Top Ladies of Distinction, D.C. Library Association

Milea was born in Evanston, IL and attended Howard University for undergraduate school earning her B.A. in History. She went on to attend the Catholic University of America where she earned her Master’s in Library Science.

I am nominating Milea because she literally does so much for so many people. Either from serving in church, to working at her job, or within the Top Ladies of Distinction; she is always trying her best to help others. She is a very selfless person that enjoys working with children and the community. Working with children on a daily basis takes a special skill and talent and Milea has a special way with children. One of her passions is children’s literacy.

