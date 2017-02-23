Lifestyle
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Mya Goes For Gold On Hollywood Today Live

6 hours ago

Hello Beautiful Staff
Singer Mya appeared on Hollywood Today Live to chat about her album and perform her single “Unbreakable.” She was wearing a gold colored dress by Marcel Von Berlin with white trimming across her chest and around her waist.

The floor-length dress was slit on both sides, almost given a gown effect. Her hair was especially cute, locked in dreads and highlighted with gold as well.

Mya recently appeared on L.A. Hair, where she got a ‘glamover’ from celebrity stylist Kim Kimble. The Grammy nominated artist also dropped a music video for her single, “Coolin” in time for Valentine’s Day. Her latest album, Smoove Jones is available for you to check out.

So what do you think? Is Mya a Golden Goddess or no? Vote and tell us your thoughts!


