We Finally Know Beyoncé’s Plans for Coachella

Bella Ramalho

After weeks of speculation it appears our greatest fear has been confirmed: Beyoncé has officially backed out of her scheduled headlining performance at Coachella 2017 as a result of her pregnancy.

Of course, no one can blame Bey. As her pregnancy progresses it is important to keep in mind what is healthiest for her growing twins, aka the future of the human race. The festival promoter Goldenvoice and Bey’s company Parkwood Entertainment made the announcement on Thursday afternoon. They also created hype for next year’s festival, saying Beyoncé will make good on her commitment then:

The festival has other great performers (like Kendrick Lamar) who will certainly make the show worthwhile, but Beyoncé’s absence is definitely a bummer. In the end, the health of the babies is what matters most and we’re sure the Bey Hive won’t hold this against their Queen.

SOURCE: Facebook

Also On 93.9 WKYS: