93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30: Carlyn Fingers

Job Title: Assistant To The Director

Organization/Groups: Katherine Smith Contemporary Dance Ensemble

Carlyn is a game changer in the world of dance. While being outgoing and motivating she determined and dedicated to the growth and assistance of young talented dancers. Carlyn has been dancing for 20+ years, and has the heart, passion and love for dance. She displays and gives her all while working with children. No mtter the obstacles that she has faced shes never let anything stop her from persuing her dream. Carlyn is an inspiration and light to everyone that she encounters while in the studio, on the stage, and in her everyday life.