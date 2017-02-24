Carlyn Fingers

Carlyn Fingers

Photo by Carlyn Fingers

30 Under 30
Home > 30 Under 30

93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30: Carlyn Fingers

2 hours ago

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment
Carlyn Fingers

Source: Carlyn Fingers / Carlyn Fingers

Job Title: Assistant To The Director
Organization/Groups: Katherine Smith Contemporary Dance Ensemble

Carlyn is a game changer in the world of dance. While being outgoing and motivating she determined and dedicated to the growth and assistance of young talented dancers. Carlyn has been dancing for 20+ years, and has the heart, passion and love for dance. She displays and gives her all while working with children. No mtter the obstacles that she has faced shes never let anything stop her from persuing her dream. Carlyn is an inspiration and light to everyone that she encounters while in the studio, on the stage, and in her everyday life.

93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017

24 photos Launch gallery

93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017

Continue reading 93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30: Carlyn Fingers

93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos