93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30: Carlyn Fingers

Job Title: Assistant To The Director
Organization/Groups: Katherine Smith Contemporary Dance Ensemble
Carlyn is a game changer in the world of dance. While being outgoing and motivating she determined and dedicated to the growth and assistance of young talented dancers. Carlyn has been dancing for 20+ years, and has the heart, passion and love for dance. She displays and gives her all while working with children. No mtter the obstacles that she has faced shes never let anything stop her from persuing her dream. Carlyn is an inspiration and light to everyone that she encounters while in the studio, on the stage, and in her everyday life.
93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017
24 photos Launch gallery
93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017
1. Jazz LewisSource:Jazz Lewis 1 of 24
2. Ashley "Epiphany" JonesSource:Ashley "Epiphany" Hodges 2 of 24
3. Thomas Anderson IIISource:Thomas Anderson III 3 of 24
4. Leslie HallSource:Leslie Hall 4 of 24
5. L. Wesley WestonSource:L. Wesley Weston 5 of 24
6. Kelsey Nicole NelsonSource:Kelsey Nicole Nelson 6 of 24
7. Ebony AndrewsSource:Ebony Andrews 7 of 24
8. Dana J LoatmanSource:Dana J Loatman 8 of 24
9. Yasmine ArringtonSource:Yasmine Arrington 9 of 24
10. Markus BatchelorSource:Markus Batchelor 10 of 24
11. Simone Gillon-Wright, M.SSource:Simone Gillon-Wright, M.S 11 of 24
12. Tyrell HolcombSource:Tyrell Holcomb 12 of 24
13. John PannellSource:John Pannell 13 of 24
14. Jayna White MSW, LGSWSource:Jayna White 14 of 24
15. Keith HollandSource:Keith Holland 15 of 24
16. Sharece CrawfordSource:Sharece Crawford 16 of 24
17. Cedric DaileySource:Cedric Daley 17 of 24
18. Marques DyerSource:Marques Dyer 18 of 24
19. Rashe ColemanSource:Rashe Coleman 19 of 24
20. Halima Adenegan, Esq.Source:Halima Adenegan, Esq 20 of 24
21. Milea PickettSource:Milea Pickett 21 of 24
22. Rheana FrazierSource:Rheana Frazier 22 of 24
23. Keenan FranceSource:Keenan France 23 of 24
24. Carlyn FingersSource:Carlyn Fingers 24 of 24
comments – Add Yours