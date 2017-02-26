Actor Bill Paxton Dead At 61

2017 is starting to look like 2016.

Actor Bill Paxton has died after complications from surgery. Paxton’s career spanned nearly four decades and is most known for “Twister,” “Titanic,” “Trespass” and “Aliens.” He currently starred as Detective Frank Roarke in the CBS TV series “Training Day” based on the 2001 Denzel Washington film.

Paxton was recently seen at the 48th NAACP Image Awards as a presenter.

In a statement, Paxton’s family said “It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery.” The family accurately describes his “illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and flimmaker.” The family adds, “Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable.”

Paxton was 61 years old.

Also Read: WorldstarHipHop Founder Founder Q Dead At 43

Also Read: “16 And Pregnant” Star Found Dead After An Possible Overdose