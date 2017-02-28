Was That Shade? Foxy Brown Responds To Remy Ma Allegedly Coming For Her On ‘ShETHER’

Rapper Foxy Brown wants to make things clear that if she is dragged into a rap beef, she will finish it.

After Remy Ma dropped the ubiquitous diss track “ShETHER” on Saturday, a lot of folks think one line from the track is about Foxy Brown: “I kill rappers, and you good as dead, b*tch/Talkin’ sh*t about me to a deaf b*tch/And usually I have sympathy for the impaired/But not when you hard of hearin’ from untreated gonorrhea.”

Brown went partially deaf for four months after experiencing sensorineural hearing loss, causing fans to think Remy Ma’s line was about her. According to Bossip, one fan vented on social media in defense of Foxy Brown and Nicki Minaj, ridiculing Remy Ma’s diss track as sounding like a “Wendy Williams interview.” Brown responded to the fan, assuring, “I don’t battle tho I #bodybag.”

Brown seemingly continued to boast on social media, posting a questionable Instagram video that could be more of her opinion about the Remy Ma vs. Nicki Beef:

