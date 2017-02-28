Chris Brown Has A Message For All Of His ‘Fake Friends’

Just one month after a friend crashed his new Lamborghini in Beverly Hills, Chris Brown has an announcement for his so-called friends.
The singer took to Instagram to let all of his homies know he doesn’t want to surround himself with anybody he doesn’t consider a “real n***a.” CB said to his 36 million followers, “From now on, this year, all you fake n***as stop being my fake friend. Stop coming around here, downloading my swag. Trying to see what the moves is, what the licks is. Trying to see what the new wave is.” He continued, “All you n***as look like my kids out there. I aint hating, but yall need to stop coming around if yall aint real n***as. And I’ma be classy…we got this ‘Party’ tour coming.”
7. Sending a Thank You to the Maori woman leaders working in Domestic Violence at the National Urban Maori Authority for their support. Much love to Dame Tariana Turia who has been vocal that I have something important to say in giving young folks hope and inspiring them to be the best they can be in life and to treat each other with respect. http://time.com/4057158/chris-brown-maori-domestic-violence-new-zealand/
8. I'm too blessed. People who have had to sit a watch me for years do me and watch their females actually love me always show their insecurities. I embrace anything God has given me. It's bigger than this music business. I'm content with being Chris Brown. A lot of people are unhappy and a lot of these artist lie to the fans or rely on hype to gain substance. Ima keep being who God made me to be! 💯 #IAMMUSIC #othersbarelyholdanote #thesehandsworkgreat
9. Venus De Milo; the Greek Goddess of Love. Bull; represents the Taurus that I am.Strategically placed on the left side of my head in protection of my heart for the Love of my Goddess... ROYALTY is everything and as man, we protect that with everything!