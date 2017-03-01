That’s Our Girl! Viola Davis To Receive Another Legendary Honor

In just a few days, Viola Davis will accept the Harvard Foundation’s art medal. Can you think of anyone more deserving? Presented at the 32nd annual Cultural Rhythms Festival, Harvard Foundation director S. Allen Counter said of the accomplished actress:

“The students and faculty of the Harvard Foundation are delighted to present the acclaimed television and film artist Viola Davis with the 2017 Artist of the Year award.” He continued, “Our student committee praised her outstanding contributions to American and international film and theater. She recently received the Critics’ Choice, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and British Academy of Films and Television Arts awards, as well as an Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of Rose Maxson in the film adaptation of August Wilson’s play Fences.”

After countless years of dedication and hard work, our girl is finally beginning to get the recognition she’s always deserved. We couldn’t be more proud!