Here’s Why Kodak Black Was Arrested Again…

Kodak Black is the Gucci Mane of 2017 when it comes to getting arrested every few months.

Just three months after he was released from lockup, Kodak is back behind bars for violating the terms of his house arrest and probation. TMZ reports that the Florida rapper was booked into Broward County Jail Tuesday after a court hearing, where the judge found he violated a number of conditions of his probation. Officials say Kodak failed to complete an anger management program, and left his house without permission at least two times — once to a strip club and and another time to fly to Adrien Broner’s boxing match in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Caption This? A post shared by Project Baby (@kodakblack) on Feb 28, 2017 at 7:37am PST

I Gotta Thank God For Everything Its A Miracle How You Could Wake Up And Your Dreams Right In Your Face 🙏🏿 A post shared by Project Baby (@kodakblack) on Feb 28, 2017 at 5:16am PST

The arrest couldn’t have happened at a worse time than now, as Kodak is in the middle of his Back and Better tour and was scheduled to perform in New York City on Wednesday. Atlantic record released a statement apologizing for the incident and revealing that the remainder of Kodak Black’s tour has been postponed.

A Black Male Misunderstood But It's All Good #LilBigPac A post shared by Project Baby (@kodakblack) on Feb 28, 2017 at 5:24am PST

Details on rescheduled tour dates are coming soon. Check out the clips above of Kodak heading to court before his arrest.

