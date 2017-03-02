Report: Foxy Brown Gave Birth To A Baby Girl

Y’all know Wendy Williams can’t pass up an opportunity to spill tea. This morning, the talk show host shared some news that sent Twitter into shock. Apparently, Foxy Brown just gave birth to a baby girl — but who knew she was pregnant? Here’s what Wendy told her audience:
“Literally, as I’m putting on my bracelet, the telephone rings. Congratulations to Foxy Brown. She had a baby girl. No word on exactly who the baby’s father is, but allegedly it’s a reggae star and I’m not going to say his name because I think that me and Foxy have some sort of relationship, and the bureau does have a working telephone. So, maybe she’ll call us.”
Foxy was hospitalized a few months ago, but seemed to be in good health soon after. She even threw shots at Remy Ma after the Bronx rapper allegedly dissed her on “shETHER.”
Hopefully, we’ll get a photo of Foxy’s mini-me soon. In the meantime, stay tuned and check out some cute reactions to the news below.
