is opening up about his troubled past after news broke that this year’s Academy Award viral star was released from prison just three days before he attended the Oscars.

“Gary From Chicago” was convicted of attempted rape in 1997 and spent 20 years behind bars before taking photos with Hollywood elites like Denzel Washington. He also served time for robbery and theft. In a new interview with Inside Edition, Coe says that he wants America to know, “I have been gone for 20 years. That I’ve made mistakes. That I am really remorseful and ashamed of when I was a teenager but now I am 59 years old and a changed man.”

As for his soon-to-be wife Vicki, who got to take home a pair of $625 designer shades from Jennifer Aniston, the only thing she has to say to America is, “I would not go there looking like I’m looking if I’d have known I was going to see Denzel Washington [or] get kissed by Ryan Gosling…oh my goodness! It was a magical night,” Vines said. “It was so surreal… Nothing anyone can say can steal the joy from that moment.”

