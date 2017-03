Yo! Let’s take it back to 1997 when all was good! Hip-Hop was still shining and dope (we can talk about where it is now another time) and the homie Tracey Lee dropped this gem! The weekend is here and this will help you set it off just right! Shoutout to Tracey, the brother was smart and his career after rap is one to speak on too!

