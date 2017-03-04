Bobby Brown Celebrates Late Daughter Bobbi Kristina On Her Birthday

recently paid tribute to his late daughteron what would have been her 24th birthday.

According to People, the 47-year-old R&B singer took to Twitter on Saturday morning to share throwback photos of his daughter using hashtag“#BOBBIKRISTINABROWN.”

TODAY WE CELEBRATE YOU BABY GIRL #BOBBIKRISTINABROWN pic.twitter.com/vAlOpDj0Vl — BOBBY BROWN (@KingBobbyBrown) March 4, 2017

TODAY WE CELEBRATE YOU BABY GIRL #BOBBIKRISTINABROWN pic.twitter.com/u58cfziq81 — BOBBY BROWN (@KingBobbyBrown) March 4, 2017

TODAY WE CELEBRATE YOU BABY GIRL #BOBBIKRISTINABROWN pic.twitter.com/By4uyMTAuJ — BOBBY BROWN (@KingBobbyBrown) March 4, 2017

TODAY WE CELEBRATE YOU BABY GIRL #BOBBIKRISTINABROWN pic.twitter.com/hX0OkiCuFq — BOBBY BROWN (@KingBobbyBrown) March 4, 2017

TODAY WE CELEBRATE YOU BABY GIRL #BOBBIKRISTINABROWN pic.twitter.com/igev8tiEi8 — BOBBY BROWN (@KingBobbyBrown) March 4, 2017

This isn’t the first time Brown has paid homage to his late daughter. In January, the R&B singer was seen wearing a gray sweatsuit and a bomber with a black-and-white photo of Bobbi Kristina, his daughter with the late Whitney Houston, on the back. Above the photo was the message, “My Angel in Heaven.”

Bobby Brown wears bomber jacket with late daughter's image on the back https://t.co/odl4hywMRE via https://t.co/QY4oiDoB7S — LinaPeeblesPhD (@linapeebles) January 28, 2017

As HelloBeautiful previously reported, Brown died surrounded in July 2015 at the age of 22, nearly six months after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub at her Roswell, Georgia, home by her boyfriend Nick Gordon. She died three years after her mother Whitney Houston was found dead in a similar fashion at the Beverly Hilton in 2012.

Brown has been very open about struggling with the death of his daughter.

“We should have been better,” Brown told Robin Roberts in a 2016 “20/20″ interview. “We could have been better. “It’s not a mystery to me. The same thing that happened to my daughter is what happened to Whitney … there’s only one person that was around both occasions. Only one person who says they were there to protect them … and he didn’t.”

In a statement he wrote, “Krissy was and is an angel. I am completely numb at this time. My family must find a way to live with her in spirit and honor her memory. Our loss is unimaginable.”

RELATED NEWS:

Bobby Brown Rocks Jacket With A Photo Of Bobbi Kristina Brown On It

Sources Claim Bobby Brown Had Serious Health Issues During Holiday

Cissy Houston Slams Bobby Brown’s ’20/20′ Interview Claims

Also On 93.9 WKYS: