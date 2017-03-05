This New Body Positive Lane Bryant Campaign Will Give You Chills

Lane Bryant is back at it again serving up serious body positivity!

The newest installment of #ThisBody stars singer Lizzo, poet Ashlee Haze and the dancers behind the Pretty Big Movement who all encourage other women to embrace their size and live life to the fullest. The video coincides with the launch of the Prabal Gurung x Lane Bryant collection, which dropped on Feb. 27.

What inspires you? #ThisBody A post shared by Lane Bryant (@lanebryant) on Feb 27, 2017 at 6:03am PST

So inspirational!

“I honestly feel like body positivity only exists because of body shaming,” Lizzo recently told SELF.

“So it feels like we have to take it past being body positive at this point, and body positivity should just be the standard of how you feel about yourself. It means loving yourself inside first and outside second—that’s really important to me. Let’s get past the fact that just because you love yourself, you’re a part of this group of people. Everyone should be body positive. It doesn’t matter if you’re plus size or petite.”

Yeah, there’s more where that came from. 2.27.17. #ThisBody A post shared by Lane Bryant (@lanebryant) on Feb 22, 2017 at 4:33pm PST

Akira Armstrong, who founded the Pretty Big Movement, stresses that your weight shouldn’t define who you are.

@prettybig5 and her equally kick-butt dance troupe @prettybigmovement replace stereotypes with inspiration. 2.27.17. #ThisBody A post shared by Lane Bryant (@lanebryant) on Feb 26, 2017 at 6:08pm PST

“To be a part of this campaign is liberating,” Armstrong also told SELF. “I haven’t always been comfortable in my skin. This took some time, some progress. It feels good to be able to express who you are—your flaws and all—with no judgment. Know that your weight doesn’t define who you are. It’s not about aesthetically how a person looks. But what does this person have to offer—their talent, their intellect, their artistry.”

Ashlee Haze wants everyone to know that her inspiration comes from her own body.

Poet. Spoken-word artist. @ashleehaze’s bringing allllll the inspo. 2.27.17. #ThisBody A post shared by Lane Bryant (@lanebryant) on Feb 26, 2017 at 2:02pm PST

Take a look at more pics from the campaign:

My music. My passion. My words. Inspired by #ThisBody. @lizzobeeating A post shared by Lane Bryant (@lanebryant) on Feb 28, 2017 at 8:04am PST

I can do anything. Anything. #ThisBody A post shared by Lane Bryant (@lanebryant) on Feb 27, 2017 at 9:04am PST

“Some days, I wear black head-to-toe because I feel like a badass.” – @ashleehaze #ThisBody A post shared by Lane Bryant (@lanebryant) on Mar 1, 2017 at 2:01pm PST

Love it!

BEAUTIES: What do you think?

