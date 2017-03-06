Apperently Floyd alongside The Money Team were at one of the stops during “Undefeated” tour in the UK at The International Convention Centre. Floyd was not inside the van, he was siging autographs. Arsonists allegedly took some type of Cocktail, broke a window and threw it into the TMT van.

Floyd Mayweather’s Final Press Conference [PHOTOS] 9 photos Launch gallery Floyd Mayweather’s Final Press Conference [PHOTOS] 1. Floyd Mayweather Sr., Floyd Mayweather Jr., Andre Berto Source:Radio One 1 of 9 2. Floyd Mayweather Source:Radio One 2 of 9 3. Floyd Mayweather shoes Source:Radio One 3 of 9 4. Floyd Mayweather and Andre Berto Source:Radio One 4 of 9 5. Floyd Mayweather Sr. and Andre Berto Source:Radio One 5 of 9 6. Floyd Mayweather Sr. and Andre Berto Source:Radio One 6 of 9 7. Floyd Mayweather and Andre Berto Source:Radio One 7 of 9 8. Floyd Mayweather Source:Radio One 8 of 9 9. Floyd Mayweather Source:Radio One 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading Floyd Mayweather’s Van Bombed In The UK Floyd Mayweather’s Final Press Conference [PHOTOS]