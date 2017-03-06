New Music
Sorry, You Can’t Pay YG To Take It Easy On Donald Trump…

What did they think would happen?

9 hours ago

Staff
    Real 92.3's The Real ShowSource: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Before hitting the stage for San Diego University’s Greenfest event on Friday, Compton rapper YG was specifically asked to not perform his single “F**k Donald Trump.” But being who he is, he performed the hit anyway and it cost him a hefty $60,000.

Rap-Up reports: “YG is sticking to his guns. The Compton MC reportedly broke a $60,000 contract by performing ‘F**k Donald Trump’ at San Diego University on Friday (March 3). Sharing videos and tweets from the concert at SDSU’s Greenfest event at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater, fans revealed that YG was asked by the university not to perform the anti-Trump anthem.”

Some of the fans in the audience were clearly dumbfounded over the daring move, but admired YG for standing his ground:

https://twitter.com/impulsivemari/status/838087250495729664?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Click here for more on YG’s anti-Trump campaign and if you never heard the infamous track, listen to it here.

