Sorry, You Can’t Pay YG To Take It Easy On Donald Trump…

Before hitting the stage for San Diego University’s Greenfest event on Friday, Compton rapper YG was specifically asked to not perform his single “F**k Donald Trump.” But being who he is, he performed the hit anyway and it cost him a hefty $60,000.

Rap-Up reports: “YG is sticking to his guns. The Compton MC reportedly broke a $60,000 contract by performing ‘F**k Donald Trump’ at San Diego University on Friday (March 3). Sharing videos and tweets from the concert at SDSU’s Greenfest event at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater, fans revealed that YG was asked by the university not to perform the anti-Trump anthem.”

Some of the fans in the audience were clearly dumbfounded over the daring move, but admired YG for standing his ground:

https://twitter.com/impulsivemari/status/838087250495729664?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Shout out to @YG for playing FDT even though it means he won't get paid. Not just bc it's a good song but it's relevant and important — Shannon Crowley (@shenaniganz22) March 4, 2017

SDSU : "Hey YG, you will not get paid your 60k if you play FDT" YG : plays FDT anyway — Audrey Allen (@audreyeallen) March 4, 2017

