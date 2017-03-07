Janelle Monáe Gives Twitter A Lesson On ‘Period Shaming’

This Women’s History (Herstory) Month, singer Janelle Monáe invites those who are disgusted by menstruation to gather around, pull up a seat if needed, and listen to the politics of “period shaming.”

On Friday, Monáe honored the process many women go through by tweeting, “Menstrual Period Blood. #WomensHistoryMonth.”

However, she was soon met with backlash with many Twitter users finding her tweet disgusting. She swiftly responded by insinuating that there are definitely more things to be “grossed out” by than a little bit of blood.

It's sad that there are prob folks more grossed out by and/or ashamed of menstrual period blood than they are the current administration. — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) March 3, 2017

She even was nice enough to be in individual conversation with her fellow women to help unpack the taboo of menstruation discussion.

Menstrual blood is gross tbh. https://t.co/qpSCGyYVlA — Tiara Atari (@VictorianJedi) March 3, 2017

Elaborate further? Tell the world why you think menstrual period is gross again Tiara? https://t.co/trr8IOJqU4 — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) March 3, 2017

Janelle Monae is reaching tbh — Tiara Atari (@VictorianJedi) March 3, 2017

Girl I feel the same about you. https://t.co/mZgiLqHO2s — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) March 3, 2017

I'm not "period shaming". I just don't like bodily fluids. It doesn't matter where the blood comes from. https://t.co/4BYIm1CLnr — Tiara Atari (@VictorianJedi) March 3, 2017

When one user was not understanding Monáe’s initial approach to discussing menstruation, Monáe decided to re-strategize.

Taking a diff approach. What if your dad and mom had this mindset & didn't like the bodily fluid called sperm&squirted U in a napkin? 🤷🏾‍♀️🌺 https://t.co/H52CswEOzn — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) March 3, 2017

@JanelleMonae my point is you wouldn't be here w/out sumbodies bodily fluids. respect & celebrate everything that got yo ass here. 🤷🏾‍♀️ — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) March 3, 2017

In conclusion, Monáe let the Twitter world know menstrual period blood and bodily fluids are a natural part of life and in fact, they help create life. Thus, these biological elements should not lead anyone to feel ashamed. If anyone thinks otherwise, then you are contributing to, you guessed it, “period shaming.”

"Gross" this causes the person on the receiving end to feel ashamed, embarrassed, humiliated, etc. therefore leading to "period shaming". — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) March 3, 2017

Was Janelle Monáe’s lesson helpful? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

