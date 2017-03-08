Chicago Man, Who Beat Murder Rap, Killed Minutes After Release From Jail

A Chicago man, who was charged with murder before his indictment was dropped, was gunned down just minutes after being released from jail Monday night, reports the Chicago Tribune.

Kamari Belmont, 23, was being held on separate murder and robbery cases stemming from a single night in 2015 in which he was accused of shooting one man during a robbery who later died and robbing another man a couple of hours later.

Cook County prosecutors in January dropped murder charges against Belmont and his co-defendant, Terrance Hogan, 23, after allowing too much time to elapse under the state’s speedy trial statute without bringing the case to trial, according to court records and Belmont’s attorney…At 5:30 p.m. Monday, a friend of Belmont’s posted $10,000 bond. Belmont was released at 11:12 p.m.

Someone pulled alongside him in a white SUV on California Avenue a couple of blocks south of Cook County Jail on Monday night before midnight and started shooting. Belmont was shot multiple times. The white SUV crashed, and those inside fled, according to police. Belmont collapsed in the street trying to flee and died at the scene. “Oh, my God, I can’t believe it,” said Belmont’s attorney, Michael Johnson, who said he has known Belmont’s family for over two decades. “I told him, once he gets out he’s got to get out of the neighborhood,” Johnson said. “Unfortunately this isn’t the first time I’ve seen this.”

As of Monday, there have been 103 homicides in the city this year, but the city did go eight days without a fatal shooting from Feb. 27 to March 5, reports the Chicago Sun-Times.

