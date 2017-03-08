Beyoncé And Adele’s Public Adoration For Each Other Continues

While Adele won album of the year, she has clearly won big in Beyoncé‘s heart. Adele dedicated part of her award to Beyoncé, while simultaneously slighting the Academy.
"My artist of my life is Beyoncé. The Lemonade album…so monumental. […] The way you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my Black friends feel, is empowering. You make them stand up for themselves." This legit brought tears to my eyes. #Beyonce has never won album of the year. Neither has #Prince, #MariahCarey, or #KanyeWest. People are always so fascinated with Blackness, with Black women, the intricacies, and #Beyoncé gave the world a sip. #Adele, ugh, I felt it. An ally, who isn't afraid of Black people, celebrating, well, Black people…because we live in a world that sadly consistently attempts to dim our joy. A fan, that truly loves Bey, like so many of us. #Grammys #BeyHive #ClassyKanye
To further the Bey support, Adele wore a green Givenchy dress on the red carpet with a lemonade pin and shouting out the Beyhive!
Here, take a closer look:
Well, the Queen Bey and Blue Ivy returned the love when some photos surfaced of the two donning some dynamite Gucci outfits at the Beauty And The Beast premiere. Blue Ivy had on a 25 pendant, which was a direct nod to Adele’s album, titled 25.
The two smiled and took pictures, flawlessly!
So cute! Love seeing two woman uplifting each other in an industry consistently trying to pit women against each other.
