Wyclef Jean Dedicates Freestyle To Biggie Smalls On The Anniversary Of His Passing





March 9th, 1997 we lost the great Notorious B.I.G. and 20 years later, his legacy continues to live on. The impact he had on the countless amount of rappers since his passing is undeniable, and one of them was Wyclef Jean.

So in return, he wanted to dedicate something to Biggie on the anniversary of his passing!

Watch Wyclef Jean effortlessly freestyles over this Biggie classic with DJ Caesar on Boom 103.9 in our latest episode of #BoomSessions! Share on social using the #Biggie4Ever!

