As Seen Around The Office: Can You Finish These Biggie Lyrics? [VIDEO]

16 hours ago

Staff
10 Facts You Might Have Not Known About The Notorious B.I.G.

As we honor the 20th anniversary of the Notorious B.I.G.’s death, Kelson went around the office to see how well our Radio One – Baltimore staff knows their Biggie Smalls lyrics and well, not so much!

Peep the video below to see how they did and if you think YOU know Big, click here to take our quiz on the rapper.

Biggie , kelson , Notorious B.I.G , urban informer

