Racists Vandalize Library Named For Victim Of Charleston Church Massacre

Police in Charleston, South Carolina are investigating a recent string of vandalism incidents involving racial slurs scrawled on three buildings including a library named for one of the victims of the Charleston Church Shooting, reports the Charleston City Paper.
From Charleston City Paper:
Early last Friday morning, around 7 a.m., officers responded to W.L. Stephens Aquatic Center at 780 West Oak Forest Dr….That morning, an officer found the words “F**k Yall White De**l” written on the front door of a storage shed in black paint…
The following Monday morning, police reported to a nearby residence on Playground Road to find racial slurs painted on the home and profanity written on the owner’s vehicle.
Three hours later, police responded to Cynthia Graham Hurd St. Andrews Library in reference to profanity and racial slurs painted on the building and the walkway. In addition to other messages, scrawled across the brick wall at the entrance of the library were the words “GO to H**L Black Women…F**K da Police,” according to an incident report.
Authorities have not figured out if the scary incidents — involving painted profanity aimed at Black women, Whites, police officers and the government — are related, reports CNN.
SOURCE: Charleston City Paper, CNN
SEE ALSO:
Vandals Deface Historic Black School Outside Northern Virginia With Racist Messages
WATCH: ‘Black Piece Of S***t:’ North Carolina Teen Suspended After White Classmate Hurls Slurs
20 Pictures That Show The Powerful Resilience Of Charleston's Mother Emanuel AME Church
20 photos Launch gallery
1. Mother Emanuel AME Church held its first service since the shooting death of nine African-American church members on June 17.
Source:Alex Colby
1 of 20
2. People line up to enter for Sunday service at the Emanuel AME Church.
Source:Getty
2 of 20
3. Two children wait to enter the Emanuel AME Church June 21, 2015 in Charleston, South Carolina.
Source:Getty
3 of 20
4. A member of the church is seen outside of Emanuel AME before its first service since the Charleston shooting.
Source:Getty
4 of 20
5. A Charleston County sheriff's deputy checks bags as people line up to enter for Sunday service at the Emanuel AME Church.
Source:Getty
5 of 20
6. Gloria Moore watches the church as parishioners take their seats at the Emanuel AME Church.
Source:Getty
6 of 20
7. A woman prays as she attends the Sunday service outside of the Emanuel AME Church.
Source:Getty
7 of 20
8. People pray and listen to the Sunday service outside of the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.
Source:Getty
8 of 20
9. Parishioners sit at Emanuel AME Church four days after a mass shooting that claimed the lives of its pastor and eight others.
Source:Getty
9 of 20
10. The Rev. Norvel Goff, right, prays at the empty seat of the Rev. Clementa Pinckney.
Source:Getty
10 of 20
11. South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, R-S.C., embraces U.S. Sen Tim Scott, R-S.C., at Emanuel AME Church.
Source:Getty
11 of 20
12. A parishioner prays at the empty seat of the Rev. Clementa Pinckney at the Emanuel AME Church.
Source:Getty
12 of 20
13. The congregation departs following Sunday services at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.
Source:Getty
13 of 20
14. A family is seen leaving Emanuel AME Church following Sunday services.
Source:Getty
14 of 20
15. People embrace as they depart the Emanuel AME Church following Sunday services.
Source:Getty
15 of 20
16. Church members comfort one another after Emanuel's first service since the Charleston shooting.
Source:Alex Colby
16 of 20
17. Church members comfort one another outside of Emanuel.
Source:Alex Colby
17 of 20
18. A mother and son surround a memorial for the nine church members killed during the Charleston shooting.
Source:Alex Colby
18 of 20
19. Charleston natives comfort each other during the church's first service since the shooting on June 17.
Source:Alex Colby
19 of 20
20. Activist DeRay McKesson is seen outside of Emanuel AME church.
Source:Alex Colby
20 of 20