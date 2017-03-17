Evening Minute: Black Twitter Has Words For Man Who Claims Black Women Are ‘Not Coachable’

Social Media Checks Man Who Says Black Women Are Not ‘Coachable’

As Black women, we face a lot of sexism and racism in this world.

We are constantly having to fight for our lives, our voice and the right to be seen as worthy. And what really hurts is when we have to fight this beast from our own men. Enter the age old question: “Why Black women can’t be as submissive as other women of other races?”

According to BallerAlert, some random dude on Instagram asked the tired basic question, “Why do Black athletes marry white women?” Then someone with the handle of Maserati Rick showed how real and sad self-hating is with his answer:

“The answer is simple, brother. Most of the sisters were raised in broken homes and they don’t have proper guidance to how they should treat a man, so they mess up a lot in relationships. The biggest difference is that a white woman knows her position and accepts her role as a woman and let’s her man lead,” he wrote.

He continued: “You can never get better at anything unless you can admit your fears and your mistakes. How would I be a better football player, if I’m not coachable? Black women are not coachable. Let’s put it that way.”

#WashingtonRedskins Lyndon Antonio Trail asked his followers "Why do black athletes marry white women?"

Yeah he tried it, but thankfully Black women finished it.

"Black women are not coachable." This comin from someone who needs to use a sport metaphor in order to feel smart. Ya need a damn LIFE coach pic.twitter.com/XvkAnKnNgC — Patti LaHelle (@_maleficentt) March 16, 2017

"Black women not coachable" aka black women don't let you walk all over us cause you got 3 pennies and a nickel to swallow — ASAHD (@Namastaywoke) March 16, 2017

What a disgrace he is to his mother, to speak so ill of his own pic.twitter.com/LFlelG1UzO — ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ (@merelynora) March 16, 2017

"Black women believe it's 50/50"

"Black women are stubborn and closed minded"

"Black women are not coachable" pic.twitter.com/KUSpNP89zH — N Y A W I R A (@GraceJustBeing) March 16, 2017

If black women aint coachable explain UConn women winning 100 straight — No One (@Phade2Black_10) March 16, 2017

When you say things like "black women are not coachable" it sounds like you looking for a mate you can control. — Peachessssss (@Liberiangyal) March 16, 2017

Lmao @ Black women aren't "coachable". You're a partner, not a coach, not our father. Know your place. — Lo (@coyotlo) March 16, 2017

The idea of submitting to a man will never cease to be absolutely ridiculous and almost hilarious to me. — Uncoachable (@JamilahLemieux) March 16, 2017

Why does there need to be a leader in relationship at all? Two people choosing to be together is a partnership not a damn militia. 🙄 https://t.co/ogv9rzyU9z — جنيفر (@cindasmommy) March 16, 2017

Sigh…When will this misogynoir stop?

#BlackBoyJoy: 11-Year-Old Starts Club For Young Black Boys Who To See Themselves In Books

An 11-year-old from St. Louis wants to encourage other Black boys to read and lift their self-esteem.

According to St. Louis Public Radio, Sidney Keys III was tired of not reading books with protagonists that looked like him so he decided to start his own club Books N Bros. He said that he got the idea after visiting Missouri’s University City bookstore, EyeSeeMe, which is known for its massive collection of Black children’s books.

Homework still is most important. Knocking it out with a glass of milk before bed! 😴 Mug: booksnbros.com/shop ☕️ #booksnbros #blackboyjoy #blackboymagic A post shared by Sidney Keys III (@booksnbrosllc) on Mar 15, 2017 at 7:17pm PDT

During that first visit, Sidney’s mother, Winnie Caldwell recorded a video of her son reading in the store, which garnered more than 62,000 views on Facebook. Then the lightbulb went off in his head.

Since last September, Books N Bros has met each month to discuss books that centers on Black characters including Hidden Figures by Margot Lee Shetterly, Ty Allan Jackson’s The Supadupa Kid, and A Song for Harlem: Scraps of Time by Patricia McKissack. They also have Black male mentors attend either in person or via Skype.

While the club is geared for African-American boys, anyone between the ages of 8-10 are welcome. For $20, the boys participate in book meetings, receive worksheets and have access to over 250 donated books to take home.

“My motivation is I already love to read but it would be awesome, even better, to read with other people,” he told the radio program. “I want to keep doing it because I don’t know what will make me stop reading because I love to read.”

After the 60 minute meeting, the group then plays video games for thirty minutes at the Microsoft store that’s nearby.

You go Sidney!

#Resist: Federal Judge From Hawaii And Maryland Blocks Trumps Revised Travel Ban

Hours before it was to take effect, Trump’s revised travel ban was put on hold Wednesday by a federal judge in Hawaii after hearing arguments that the executive order discriminates on the basis of nationality, Time reported.

U.S. District Court Judge Derrick Watson’s decision prevents the executive order from going into effect with a temporary restraining order. The state argued that the revised ban would stop their residents from being visited from their relatives who may live in the six countries that have been banned. They also argued that Trump’s executive order will harm the state’s tourism and the ability to recruit foreign students and workers, Time noted.

Hawaii wasn’t alone in putting a kink in Trump’s plan. Another federal judge in Maryland handed down a decision on Thursday that blocked the part that placed a 90-day ban on immigration for citizens trying to come in the US, according to CNN.

Of course #45 wasn’t happy about the ruling.

“The order he blocked was a watered-down version of the first one,” Trump said to a crowd in Nashville. “This is, in the opinion of many, an unprecedented judicial overreach,” he added, before pledging to take the issue to the Supreme Court if necessary.

