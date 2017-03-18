Meek Mill Is Making Another Wild Accusation About Nicki Minaj

Even though Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill have been split up for a few months now, there’s clearly some bad blood between the former lovers.

Meek hopped on Instagram to allege that certain blogs and industry members have been paid by Nicki Minaj to smear him in blog headlines and blackball him with certain opportunities. In a now deleted comment, he writes, “Y’all be hating with y’all corny a** captions…This a club and I’m not performing. I’m just letting the 2300 people that came to [sic] club hear me…y’all bum a** internet hoes being paid by Nicki lol to try to Discredit my name @karencivil @ballerert [sic] my sister tryna catch up with y’all cornball a** b***hes.” Rap Dose founder Philly Customs captured Meek’s comment on Twitter.

meek mill going in on karen civil. it is fucking boiling right now in the internet streets my guy. dead ass. pic.twitter.com/dfOj0ZMM9i — OVO Kenny (@PhillyCustoms) March 17, 2017

Earlier this week, the “Check” rapper got into a fight with TSA workers at the St. Louis Airport and was charged with assault. Before that, Meek had two separate squabbles with fellow rappers The Game and Oschino. Karen Civil, known for her marketing campaigns with Beats By Dre and Lil’ Wayne, has yet to respond to the allegations from Meek.

Meek isn’t the only Nicki Minaj nemesis to accuse the Barb of paying off industry folks. Remy Ma recently sat down with Wendy Williams and claimed Nicki has been pulling behind the scenes stunts to keep Remy Ma from attending certain events, receiving awards and creating narratives about her poor album sales.

Do you think there’s any truth to the rumors? Sound off in the comments below.

SOURCE: XXL | IMAGE CREDIT: GETTY

