Adrien Broner’s Feet Are Horrifying The Internet

Many of us might know that feeling of entering a house and being asked to remove one’s shoes. Did you remember to wear the socks without the holes in them? Did a busy day at work leave your feet smelling like a 20 mile hike in the hot dessert? Such a universal body part can illicit a wave of fear depending on the situation.

You can imagine people’s response when they caught a look at Adrien Broner’s kickers on Instagram recently. The professional boxer was brave enough to share his feet with the world saying, “I’m Blessed to be in this position In my life but GOD finessed me on my feet…..” Catch a look for yourself below.

I'm Blessed to be in this position In my life but GOD finessed me on my feet……. #StillGotLoveForUDoe 😂😂😂 A post shared by Adrien Broner (@adrienbroner) on Mar 19, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

Such a sight could render some folks speechless…but Twitter is never known for a loss of words. Users showed no mercy when Broner’s feet hit the fan.

Adrien Broner's feet look like he grew up playing kickball with rocks. — 1991 (@804Scoe) March 20, 2017

@AdrienBroner Look like he put his feet in a pencil sharpener — JML (@JamesML84) March 20, 2017

@AdrienBroner feet look like they be going to secret boxing matches alone cause them shits beat tf up — Janae (@AgetMoneyGirl) March 20, 2017

Some folks even lost sleep from the funky feet.

Pretty sure I had nightmares about Adrien Broner's feet last night 😩 — K (@LLCoolKris) March 20, 2017

@AdrienBroner Look like a werewolf in mid-transformation — Derek (@Latin4Cookies) March 20, 2017

Others resorted to spirituality when they witnessed Broner’s post.

@AdrienBroner them feet look like they need God in their life 🤣😂🤣😂 — Javier quispe (@boxingfanaticNY) March 19, 2017

If you’re a person of faith, we’ll end with a prayer for The Feet graciously posted by one user.

A Prayer For Adrien Broner's Feet https://t.co/68mDz0sxAz — BaeLynn (@NikkiRaelynn_) March 20, 2017

Amen.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: