Watch: T.I. And Safaree Samuels Shade Each Other On ‘Hip-Hop Squares’

The rapper and reality star are beefin'.

VH1’s Hip-Hop Squares put Safaree Samuels in his feelings recently.

In a deleted scene from the show formerly known as Hollywood Squares, T.I. and Lil Duval joke about Safaree signing on to the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. Apparently, T.I. had no idea he decided to dabble in reality tv and said to Duval “He on Love & Hip-Hop? I thought his hip-hop love had went on. I ain’t know he had a hip-hop love no mo’.”

Clearly, the Atlanta rapper was referring to the fact that Safaree’s 12-year relationship with rapper Nicki Minaj ended a couple years ago. Safaree didn’t hold back, responding: “My dick is bigger than you so…” See the moment below.

What many do not know is Safaree and Tip allegedly have an ex in common, which could be the reason for all the tension. There were reports that a “well-known” escort by the name of Ana Montana is the reason T.I. and his wife Tiny Harris nearly divorced. Before Ana allegedly moved on to T.I., she dated Safaree. Details below:

