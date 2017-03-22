Watch: T.I. And Safaree Samuels Shade Each Other On ‘Hip-Hop Squares’

VH1’s Hip-Hop Squares put Safaree Samuels in his feelings recently.

In a deleted scene from the show formerly known as Hollywood Squares, T.I. and Lil Duval joke about Safaree signing on to the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. Apparently, T.I. had no idea he decided to dabble in reality tv and said to Duval “He on Love & Hip-Hop? I thought his hip-hop love had went on. I ain’t know he had a hip-hop love no mo’.”

Clearly, the Atlanta rapper was referring to the fact that Safaree’s 12-year relationship with rapper Nicki Minaj ended a couple years ago. Safaree didn’t hold back, responding: “My dick is bigger than you so…” See the moment below.

Did they cut this from the episode??? "My dick is bigger than you so" 💀💀💀💀💀💀 #safaree #stuntgang #lhhh #lhhh #lilduval A post shared by Fanpage (@safareelyrics) on Mar 20, 2017 at 6:57pm PDT

What many do not know is Safaree and Tip allegedly have an ex in common, which could be the reason for all the tension. There were reports that a “well-known” escort by the name of Ana Montana is the reason T.I. and his wife Tiny Harris nearly divorced. Before Ana allegedly moved on to T.I., she dated Safaree. Details below:

