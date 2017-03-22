Watch: T.I. And Safaree Samuels Shade Each Other On ‘Hip-Hop Squares’

VH1’s Hip-Hop Squares put Safaree Samuels in his feelings recently.
In a deleted scene from the show formerly known as Hollywood Squares, T.I. and Lil Duval joke about Safaree signing on to the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. Apparently, T.I. had no idea he decided to dabble in reality tv and said to Duval “He on Love & Hip-Hop? I thought his hip-hop love had went on. I ain’t know he had a hip-hop love no mo’.”
Clearly, the Atlanta rapper was referring to the fact that Safaree’s 12-year relationship with rapper Nicki Minaj ended a couple years ago. Safaree didn’t hold back, responding: “My dick is bigger than you so…” See the moment below.
What many do not know is Safaree and Tip allegedly have an ex in common, which could be the reason for all the tension. There were reports that a “well-known” escort by the name of Ana Montana is the reason T.I. and his wife Tiny Harris nearly divorced. Before Ana allegedly moved on to T.I., she dated Safaree. Details below:
Hey #roommates so the TI and Safaree beef stems from T.I's mistress Ana Montana (a well known escort) was also Safaree's girlfriend from November of 2015 to around March of 2016… Ana is allegedly the reason Ti and Tiny were getting a divorce. Safaree addresses this in his new single "All That" where he says "ya side piece? I'm not wifing that" click the link in my bio for the full story #safaree #stuntgang #lhhh #anamontana #ti
