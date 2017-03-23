Texas Woman Lied About Being Raped And Kidnapped By Black Men

In Denison, Texas, an eighteen-year-old White woman ran into a church and told congregants that she had been kidnapped and raped by three masked Black men. The accuser, Breana Harmon Talbott, appeared bloody and battered. She was only wearing a bra, T-shirt and underwear.

Talbott’s serious claims incited racist tweets and posts across her community. One social media commentator even posted, “Three black man kidnapped and gang raped an engaged 18 year old white girl yesterday. IF THE RACES WERE REVERSED, THIS WOULD BE NATIONAL NEWS. THESE MEN DESERVE TO BE HANGED.”

Well come to find out, Talbott’s claims were all lies.

Texas teen, Breana Harmon Talbott, admits she made up bogus claims about abduction and rape… https://t.co/kNIVnTgQT4 pic.twitter.com/BXFuxQt7Vv — Ksley8 (@KonnieMoments1) March 23, 2017

According to the Denison Police Department on Wednesday, Talbott fabricated the whole story, and confessed her dishonesty to a member of the investigative team working the case. Denison Police Chief, Jay Burch, issued a statement, saying, “Talbott’s hoax was also insulting to our community and especially offensive to the African-American community due to her description of the so-called suspects in her hoax.”

According to Dallas News, Talbott had self-inflicted injuries and Burch reported, “It is our understanding that medical personnel who examined Talbott were unable to corroborate that Talbott had been sexually assaulted.”

Burch continues, “The department will file a criminal case against her for false report to a peace officer, a class B misdemeanor” and will “seek restitution for the significant costs for conducting such a major investigation.”

Thankfully, racist lies have consequences.

Talbott was arrested Wednesday and is being held in the Grayson County Correctional Facility in Sherman, Texas.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: