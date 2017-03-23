The Results Are In: Tiffany Whyte Took A DNA Test To Prove If She’s Janet Jackson’s Daughter

Is the woman who claimed she was the long lost daughter of Janet Jackson and James DeBarge actually their love child? In an exclusive report, Radar Online reveals the results of a DNA test thatand DeBarge submitted themselves to recently.

From Radar: “’It is for sure that James and Janet are my parents,’ Whyte told Radar. ‘I want to know the truth.’ As for James, 53, he said he was ready to start the next chapter — with or without Whyte. ‘I don’t like speculating,’ he said, explaining that he was ready for the scientific verdict. But if the results came back positive, he said, he was ready to welcome Whyte into the family. ‘I’m not going to push it on her,’ James said. ‘I still don’t know what to do. I’m still kind of feeling this thing out, how to be a father to a stranger.’”

Radar Online continues: “Whyte and James each subjected to a monitored DNA test at accredited facilities in California and Pennsylvania. After the results were analyzed by top experts in the field, Radar can reveal that James is NOT Whyte’s father! Indeed, the scientific report says that there is literally ZERO chance of paternity between James and Whyte.”

Apparently, this is not the end of DeBarge’s search, as he told Radar he would continue looking for the child. “I was a young boy who loved a girl tremendously and things happened how they did,” DeBarge said according to the site. “Janet and I were real close, but I guess not as close as I thought.”

