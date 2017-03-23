L&HH’s Yandy Smith Claps Back at Tyrese For Saying Women Shouldn’t Wear Weaves

Thoughts on #Tyrese comments? A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

Love & Hip Hop staris giving out lessons for free on natural hair. Her student is, who caused quite a stir this past week when he ranted about how women choose to present their bodies. “We know the difference between real hair and clip ons,” he said. “Sitting across from you and you couldn’t even HIDE your weave tracks??” He declares, “US REAL MEN SEE THE BULLSH*T.” You can read his full post below.

Well many folks rightfully dragged Tyrese for his comments and Yandy Smith also added her thoughts. When asked about Tyrese’s words in a BET.com Facebook Live interview, Smith proclaimed, “I personally love my weave.” She further argues that though she loves her natural hair too, weaves allow her to be “versatile”, and even “protects and preserves” her natural hair in many cases. She elaborates, “You know I don’t like to straighten my hair, my hair is completely natural and curly. So when I straighten it all the time it changes that curl pattern, so to put a unit on, really quickly Tyrese, it helps, it helps conserve my natural hair. And I like to be versatile.”

Lesson number one, Tyrese! Hopefully, he learned something.

